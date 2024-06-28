Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 37,363 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 37,363 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.74.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.