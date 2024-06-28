Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of AENTW opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Alliance Entertainment has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.
Alliance Entertainment Company Profile
