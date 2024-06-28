Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

NYSE ALSN opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $14,538,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $3,140,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

