Altrius Global Dividend ETF (DIVD) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 28th

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0532 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance
DIVD stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $33.57.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Company Profile
