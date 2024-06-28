Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 90.6% in June

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alumina Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $4.38 on Friday. Alumina has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.
Alumina Company Profile
