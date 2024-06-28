American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Downgraded by Citigroup

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $137.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $144.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

NYSE AFG opened at $125.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in American Financial Group by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 10,460.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

