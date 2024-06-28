Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Plans Dividend of $0.17

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1704 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
HCOW opened at $25.16 on Friday. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Company Profile
