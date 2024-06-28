ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Down 47.9% in June

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,900 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 1,555,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ams-OSRAM Price Performance
ams-OSRAM stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.
About ams-OSRAM
