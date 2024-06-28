Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Holdings Increased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,686 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,382,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $83,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,342,000 after acquiring an additional 750,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $118.00 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.77 and a twelve month high of $119.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

