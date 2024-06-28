Argus Increases Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $340.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Argus from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $307.35.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $313.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.67. Amgen has a 52-week low of $218.44 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

