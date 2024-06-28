Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 391.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 12.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $71,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 279.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IJH stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

