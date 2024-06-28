Aspiriant LLC Buys 2,300 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $66.46.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

