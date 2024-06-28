Aspiriant LLC Buys 87 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $258.16 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.91 and its 200 day moving average is $279.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.