Aspiriant LLC Cuts Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at $318,822,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 82.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $92,847,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $58,153,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Elastic stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average is $110.48. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Elastic has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,805,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total transaction of $1,061,880.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,698,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,448 shares in the company, valued at $11,805,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

