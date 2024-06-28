Aspiriant LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $341.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.59. The company has a market capitalization of $338.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

