Aspiriant LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $294.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.33 and its 200-day moving average is $306.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

