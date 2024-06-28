Aspiriant LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $294.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.33 and its 200-day moving average is $306.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
