Aspiriant LLC Has $786,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after buying an additional 46,690 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 96.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 101,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 548,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 71,213 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.40 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

