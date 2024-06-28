Aspiriant LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 85,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,289,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $751,553.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,162,572.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $751,553.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,162,572.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,796 shares of company stock valued at $56,919,603. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Trading Up 3.2 %
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.96.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NET
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.