Aspiriant LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 85,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,289,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $751,553.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,162,572.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $751,553.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,162,572.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,796 shares of company stock valued at $56,919,603. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.2 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $85.33. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.