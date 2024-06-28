Aspiriant LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $47.96.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

