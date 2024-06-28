Aspiriant LLC Purchases 320 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WT Wealth Management grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter valued at $76,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH opened at $91.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

