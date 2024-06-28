Aspiriant LLC Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $543,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $127,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $118.29 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.95.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.