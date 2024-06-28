Aspiriant LLC Sells 317 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.02.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.