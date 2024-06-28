Aspiriant LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $242.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

