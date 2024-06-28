AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZNCF stock opened at $158.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.65. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $118.16 and a 12-month high of $162.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

