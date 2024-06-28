ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASX Stock Up 2.1 %

ASX stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. ASX has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

