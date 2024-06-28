Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Atco Mining Price Performance
ATMGF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Atco Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
