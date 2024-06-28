Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 734 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 492.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on JHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

