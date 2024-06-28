Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $446,000 in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,741,000 after acquiring an additional 689,849 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter worth about $2,273,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 140,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 70,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Nomura by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 101,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Down 1.8 %

NMR stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.63. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

About Nomura

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 4.78%.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

