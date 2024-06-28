Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Walmart by 14,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $200,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $67.88 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $546.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,451,722 shares of company stock worth $947,990,915. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

