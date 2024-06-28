Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Down 71.2% in June

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

AUGG opened at $0.67 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

