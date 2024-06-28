Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Auto Trader Group Price Performance
ATDRY stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.66.
About Auto Trader Group
