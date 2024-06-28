Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

ATDRY stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

