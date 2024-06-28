Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $28.40 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $28.40 or 0.00046177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and $350.06 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013393 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,221,743 coins and its circulating supply is 393,875,373 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars.

