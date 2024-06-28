BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 999,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BAESY opened at $67.01 on Friday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,142.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.