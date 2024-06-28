Bank of America Increases Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $113.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYX. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $117.84 on Thursday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

