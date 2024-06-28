Bank of America Initiates Coverage on CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 114.88% from the company’s current price.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CG Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGON

CG Oncology Stock Down 0.9 %

CGON opened at $30.25 on Friday. CG Oncology has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.57.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CG Oncology will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CG Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGON. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About CG Oncology

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.