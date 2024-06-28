Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in June

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Basf alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on BASFY

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BASFY opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.6594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. Basf’s payout ratio is 6,500.00%.

Basf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.