BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Short Interest Update

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 2,211.5% from the May 31st total of 80,900 shares. Approximately 34.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Down 9.4 %

BRTX opened at $1.83 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 96.09% and a negative net margin of 7,303.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioRestorative Therapies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

