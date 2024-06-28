Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.24), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.24).

Blackfinch Spring VCT Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.08.

Blackfinch Spring VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

About Blackfinch Spring VCT

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

