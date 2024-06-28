Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Bluestone Resources stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

