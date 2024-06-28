Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Bluestone Resources stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
