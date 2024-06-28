BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading Down 4.3%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 488,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,487,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

