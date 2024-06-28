Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 4,450.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Brambles Stock Performance
Shares of Brambles stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Brambles has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30.
Brambles Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brambles
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.