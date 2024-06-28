Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Equities research analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.34. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

