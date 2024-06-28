Brookstone Capital Management Buys 424 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,600,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,215,000 after buying an additional 2,583,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $647,064,000 after buying an additional 2,222,950 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $186.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.26 and its 200-day moving average is $154.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

