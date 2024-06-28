Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,050 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.22 and its 200 day moving average is $185.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

