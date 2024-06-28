Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,342 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

