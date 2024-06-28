Brookstone Capital Management Has $12.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,060 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $12,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,921 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,708 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,815,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,786.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 751,669 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

