Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 62,396 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 124.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,396 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $678.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0867 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

