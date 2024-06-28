Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth $445,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $341.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.