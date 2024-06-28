Brookstone Capital Management Sells 22,337 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,337 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE O opened at $52.43 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

