Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,200 ($40.59) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday.
Bunzl Trading Down 1.0 %
Insider Transactions at Bunzl
In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($38.84), for a total value of £742,351.28 ($941,711.63). Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
